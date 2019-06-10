taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8473
Euro
6.6064
Altın
1326.06
Borsa
93417.93
Gram Altın
249.628

Facebook to reveal company’s own cryptocurrency in June

According to the sources, Facebook is ready to reveal details about its cryptocurrency. The social media giant plans June 18th for the cryptocurrency debut.

REUTERS | 10.06.2019 - 10:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. Economy
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Facebook will shortly launch Libra, the global cryptocurrency, available to users of its suite of platforms.

THE "LIBRA"

Facebook’s own cryptocurrency has been the subject of much speculation over the past several months, as the company has revealed little about the project.

Facebook to reveal company’s own cryptocurrency in June

Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is in talks with Facebook about its upcoming stablecoin.

The cryptocurrency is expected to be a powerful force for good in developing countries, which is where Facebook intends to market the product.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

450
İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

524
Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

396
Almanya'da camilere saldırılar

Almanya'da camilere saldırılar

120
Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

140
İzlandalılar Şenol Güneş'i kızdırdı

İzlandalılar Şenol Güneş'i kızdırdı

54
Emre Belözoğlu, uzatılan tuvalet fırçasını görmedi

Emre Belözoğlu, uzatılan tuvalet fırçasını görmedi

80
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir