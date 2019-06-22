taraftar değil haberciyiz
Factory fire killed thirty civilians in Indonesia

At least 30 people died after a fire swept through a small factory producing matchsticks in Indonesia.

AA | 22.06.2019 - 14:19..
At least 30 people, including three children, were killed in a factory fire in Indonesia on Friday, the country’s disaster management agency said.

30 DEAD

The fire broke out at a gas lighter factory at around 11.30 a.m. local time (1830 GMT) in Binjali district of North Sumatra province, according to the Regional Disaster Management Agency.

Riadil Lubis, head of the agency, told Anadolu Agency the victims died after being trapped inside the factory. “30 bodies have been taken to hospitals for identification," Riadil said, adding the fire is under control now, but the cause of the incident is still unknown.

The agency together with the police and the local government will explore the legality of the factory, he said and added they will also investigate the presence of three children at the factory.

