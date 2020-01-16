Fake officer served in the Swedish army for 20 years

A Swedish man who got a job in the military using forged credentials was promoted to work as staff officer at NATO's headquarters and served in a UN mission, the military and media said on Wednesday.

According to Swedish Dagens Nyheter newspaper, the man had lied about his experience and falsified a diplomacy from the officer school.

It was stated that the fake officer took part in the NATO headquarters in Belgium in 2013, and in 2019 he was the commander of the Swedish soldiers in Mali on behalf of the United Nations (UN).

