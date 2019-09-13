taraftar değil haberciyiz
Families continue protesting PKK abductions

Total of 22 families joined the protests outside opposition party building in SE Turkey to save their children from PKK terrorists.

AA | 13.09.2019 - 12:08..
One more family on Friday joined a sit-in outside the provincial office of a Turkish opposition political party long accused by the government of having links to the PKK terror group.

Some 22 families are staging a demonstration in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir claiming their sons joined the ranks of the terror group through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

"I'LL DO WHATEVET I CAN"

The protest started on Sept. 3 after a mother, Fevziye Cetinkaya, said her 17-year-old son was forcibly recruited by the political party.

Families continue protesting PKK abductions

Fatima Bingol, 45, told Anadolu Agency her 14-year-old son went missing five years ago. "One day he said he was going to look for a job and never came back," she said. "I am constantly looking for him. I haven't abandoned him. I will do whatever I can for him, even sacrifice myself. The [HDP] party says: 'Don’t worry about your son. He is there.' However, I haven’t heard anything about him."

Families continue protesting PKK abductions


The father, Sevket Bingol said his son was deceived by the HDP and kidnapped and taken to the mountains. He said he will continue his protest until his son comes home. "Whenever I go to the HDP office, they say: 'Your son must be on the mountains, but we don't know.' If you know that he is on the mountains you must be knowing his whereabouts," Sevket Bingol said.

