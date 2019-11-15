Family found dead in Istanbul

According to local authorities, police were dispatched to a house in the city's Bakirkoy district after neighbors reported suspicions of what had transpired.

Policemen found a man, his wife and their child lying dead on the floor.

RESCUE UNITS EVACUATED THE ENTIRE BUILDING

The district governorship later made a statement saying units of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) detected a scent at the crime scene, which was later identified as cyanide.

Having taken necessary measures, the rescue units evacuated the entire building.

This incident marks the third recent cyanide-related deaths in Turkey. Earlier this month, four adult siblings were found dead in their apartment due to cyanide poisoning in Istanbul.

The second incident took place last week, when a family of four -- a man, his wife and two children -- was found dead due to cyanide poisoning in the southern Antalya province