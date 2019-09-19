Far-right terrorism is the fastest-growing threat in UK

The terrorism threat from increasing far-right movements is the UK’s fastest-growing terror threat, British police said Thursday.

The country’s top counter-terrorism officer, the Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, said the force was taking the threat seriously as one third of all terrorism threat originated from the same ideology.

"WE ARE TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY"

"The problem is small but it is my fastest-growing problem," Basu said in a media briefing. He said extreme right wing terrorism had gone from 6% of the case-load two years ago to 10% now, and seven of the 22 plots to cause mass casualties since March 2017 are being driven by extreme right wing ideology.

"When nearly a third of plots foiled by police and security services relate to rightwing ideology, it lays bare why we are taking this threat so seriously," added Basu.