FETO leader's nephew sentenced to prison

A Turkish court on Tuesday handed down a prison term for the nephew of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) over links to the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup.

Selman Gulen was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars on charges of armed terrorist organization membership.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.