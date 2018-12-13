FETO wanted to buy British daily: Court records

The group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), wanted to buy leading British daily The Independent, according to court records.

Encrypted messages of the ByLock mobile application, used by FETO members, accessed as part of a probe into the terror group reveal this motive. The group's so-called West Europe imam Suleyman Tiftik exchanged a series of text messages with another member who was using the ID number 214359 in February 2016.

APPOINTMENT TO INQUIRE FOR THE PRICE

The unidentified FETO member told Tiftik that The Independent's sales had gone down but they wanted to carry on digitally -- so the owners were open to offers. "It is understood they are unable to find a client so they wanted to carry on digitally. They are open for sale if there would be a good offer in this period," said one of the messages. "Hi brother, can we make an appointment with the owners of Independent to inquire for the price? Cordially," said another message.

This unidentified member also organized an interview for FETO fugitive Hamdi Akin Ipek in The Times newspaper in the U.K.

"Adem Yavuz Arslan from Washington talked to Akin Ipek about the interview and Akin leaned towards it. Adem Yavuz Arslan texted me upon this and asked 'Can we arrange an interview?' and I arranged an interview with The Times, the best selling newspaper in the U.K. But Akin changed his mind with worries like 'If I talk to a British newspaper, they will increase pressures against my family and hizmet movement in Turkey'," a message said.

The Hizmet or Cemaat movement is another name for Gulen’s movement.

Arslan is a journalist considered a key FETO fugitive living abroad.

A separate chat of Tiftik and Ismail Cingoz, head of FETO-affiliated charity Kimse Yokmu Association, on Jan 9. 2017 revealed a residence permit in Belgium for another FETO fugitive Seref Ali Tekalan, president of the North American University in Texas.