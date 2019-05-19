taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

Fifteen suspects arrested in Sudan 

Opposition leaders have hinted at the possible involvement of Sudan’s army-affiliated Rapid Support Forces in the attacks.

AA | 19.05.2019 - 15:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Sudan's ruling Military Transitional Council (MTC) has arrested 15 suspects over attacks on a main protest camp near the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum.

15 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

"Fifteen suspects have been arrested, five of whom have confessed," Khalid Khedr, a legal adviser in the military intelligence service, told the state television early Sunday. He said investigations were underway to arrest other suspects in connection with the attacks.

Fifteen suspects arrested in Sudan 

Soldiers were among those arrested over the attacks, Republican Guard commander Mohamed al-Amin said, without giving any further details.

Last week, six people were killed including five protesters when the sit-in was attacked by unidentified gunmen. The attack came days after 14 people were injured in a similar attack on the camp.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Madonna İsrail'de Filistin bayrağı açtırdı

Madonna İsrail'de Filistin bayrağı açtırdı

72
Eurovision finaline Filistin damgası

Eurovision finaline Filistin damgası

127
Bitlis'te termal su kaynağı bulundu

Bitlis'te termal su kaynağı bulundu

197
19 Mayıs'ı Atatürk'ün yanındaki isimden dinleyin

19 Mayıs'ı Atatürk'ün yanındaki isimden dinleyin

147
Fenerbahçe Allahyar'la prensipte anlaştı

Fenerbahçe Allahyar'la prensipte anlaştı

85
Ahmet Kural'dan 19 Mayıs paylaşımı

Ahmet Kural'dan 19 Mayıs paylaşımı

89
Erkan Aydın'ın 19 Mayıs yazısı

Erkan Aydın'ın 19 Mayıs yazısı

572
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir