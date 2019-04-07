A fast-moving fire has ravaged a residential building on the northern edge of Paris.

The fire caused a major explosion in central Paris, no casualties were reported, French daily Le Figaro said on Saturday.

Le Figaro said that a "violent fire" was in progress in an apartment located in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. It was said that there are no casualties were reported.

Fire breaks out residential building on the northern edge of Paris

French firemen are on the scene to control the fire.

Social media users published videos of fire, which caused a loud explosion.