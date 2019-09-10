taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7681
Euro
6.3735
Altın
1496.16
Borsa
100395.32
Gram Altın
277.693

Fire kills one in German hospital

According to the local sources, at least 19 people were injured during the hospital fire.

AA | 10.09.2019 - 10:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Firefighters rescue nearly 100 people after fire broke out inside Dusseldorf’s Marien Hospital

77-YEAR-OLD PATIENCE FOUND DEAD

At least one person was killed and 19 people injured after a fire broke out on Monday evening in a hospital in the northwestern German city of Dusseldorf.

A 77-year-old man was found dead in the internal medicine clinic of the Marien Hospital, but firefighters managed to rescue nearly 100 people from the building, Dusseldorf fire department said in a statement.

Fire kills one in German hospital

Among the 19 injured, four of them were in critical condition, while others suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Samsun’da aile katliamını polis önledi

Samsun’da aile katliamını polis önledi

121
Kılıçdaroğlu: CHP'li belediyeler sanat adamı yetiştirir

Kılıçdaroğlu: CHP'li belediyeler sanat adamı yetiştirir

202
ABD, Trump yüzünden Rusya'daki casusunu geri çekti

ABD, Trump yüzünden Rusya'daki casusunu geri çekti

16
Aydın Doğan bankacılık sektörüne girmek istiyor

Aydın Doğan bankacılık sektörüne girmek istiyor

78
Ali Babacan, kuracağı partiyle ilgili ilk kez konuştu

Ali Babacan, kuracağı partiyle ilgili ilk kez konuştu

218
Esad bombaladı, Suriyeliler Türkiye'ye yöneldi

Esad bombaladı, Suriyeliler Türkiye'ye yöneldi

341
Sierra Leone'den Türkler için kapıda vize uygulaması

Sierra Leone'den Türkler için kapıda vize uygulaması

88
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir