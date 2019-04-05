Firefighters start to contain South Korean wildfires

A massive wildfire has engulfed forests near South Korea’s eastern coasts, later spreading to urban regions, local media reported Friday.

34 INJURED AND THOUSANDS HOMELESS

According to Yonhap news agency, the blaze has spread into cities near the affected region, leaving one dead, 35 injured and thousands homeless. The government has declared a national emergency, mobilizing all resources to bring the inferno under control, the report said.

Originating in the mountainous Goseong region, later spreading to various cities including Sokcho, Gangneung and Donghae within hours.

"Over 13,000 rescue officials from across the nation battled to contain the fire," said the report, noting that the damage caused by the conflagration had reached "unprecedented" levels.

"The government declared a state of national disaster for the affected areas as of 9 a.m. [0000GMT], enabling swift provisions of relief supplies and other resources necessary to minimize the damage," Yonhap added.