Fires broke out in four different regions in western Turkey

Firefighters are battling to contain forest fires that erupted in southwestern and western Turkey on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in western İzmir province, Agriculture and Forest Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the fires broke out in four different regions -- including two in Milas district of the southwestern Muğla province and others in the Aegean province of İzmir.

NO CASUALTIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED YET

A total of 23 helicopters, 250 water tankers, and 35 bulldozers were battling the flames, which spread due to heavy winds, Pakdemirli added. The fire in Karabağlar district of Izmir has so far burned more than 100 hectares of forestland.

"Despite the adverse weather conditions, hopefully, the [flames] will be brought under control soon," the minister said.

Muğla Regional Forest Deputy Director Enver Demirci told Anadolu Agency: "We are working hard to control the fires in Milas and Bodrum districts of Muğla. The wind is blowing at a speed of 50-60 kilometers [31-37 miles]."