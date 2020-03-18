taraftar değil haberciyiz
First dog to catch coronavirus dies after quarantine in Hong Kong

The dog had returned home to its owner on Saturday, after it was released from quarantine.

REUTERS | 18.03.2020 - 12:42..
17-year-old dog in Hong Kong, which had been cleared of the coronavirus after initial suspicions of infection were proven unfounded, has died two days after it was released from quarantine, authorities said on Wednesday.

Vets in the Asian financial hub say the dog’s death could have been because of the stress and anxiety of being in quarantine and away from its family.

ITS OWNER HAD BEEN TESTED POSITIVE

The dog, which belonged to a patient who had COVID-19, tested negative for the virus last week, the city’s Hong Kong’s Agriculture Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said, easing fears over the possibility of human-to-animal transmission.

First dog to catch coronavirus dies after quarantine in Hong Kong

It had tested “weak positive” since late February with low levels of the virus found in its nasal and oral cavity samples, prompting further tests to confirm whether it had been infected or just contaminated.

First dog to catch coronavirus dies after quarantine in Hong Kong

The World Health Organisation says there is no evidence that pets can be infected with the coronavirus. Animal health experts examining the Hong Kong case have said pet owners should not be overly concerned and should not abandon their pets.

