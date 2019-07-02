taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6593
Euro
6.4016
Altın
1392.08
Borsa
100092.53
Gram Altın
253.574

First hot air balloon festival to be held in Cappadocia

The Cappadocia International Hot-Air Balloon Festival, slated for July 3-7, will be organized by the province's Urgup district municipality.

AA | 02.07.2019 - 15:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Travel
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A Turkish lawmaker invited domestic and foreign tourists to a hot air balloon festival to be held for the first time in Cappadocia on July 3-7.

HOT AIR BALLON FESTIVAL

"We are sharing the happiness of holding the festival for the first time in Cappadocia," Mustafa Açıkgöz told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

"We are inviting domestic and foreign tourists to the festival," said Açıkgöz, a ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmaker from the central Nevşehir province. ''After the hot air balloon festival, we plan to hold a film festival in Cappadocia, which is a natural film studio," he said.

First hot air balloon festival to be held in Cappadocia

During the event, some 150 balloons will take six different flights and 20 balloons of various shapes from nearly a dozen countries will take to the skies. The festival will also feature a glowing balloon in the evening, lit up in sync with rhythmic music.

First hot air balloon festival to be held in Cappadocia

Açıkgöz underlined that a target of seven million tourists by 2023 had been set in Cappadocia.

First hot air balloon festival to be held in Cappadocia

Cappadocia is prominent for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels and houses carved into the rock, as well as its churches, chapels, and shelters used by early Christians fleeing the Roman Empire.

First hot air balloon festival to be held in Cappadocia

Tourists can also enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the historical sites in hot air balloons. The region is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Irak Türkiye'ye uyguladığı ambargoyu genişletti

Irak Türkiye'ye uyguladığı ambargoyu genişletti

414
Emre Aşık ve Yağmur Aşık'ın velayet krizi

Emre Aşık ve Yağmur Aşık'ın velayet krizi

318
S.Arabistan İsrail'e toprak kiralıyor

S.Arabistan İsrail'e toprak kiralıyor

439
İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu'ndan israf açıklaması

İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu'ndan israf açıklaması

534
AVM'de halay çeken dinazor ve süper kahramanlar

AVM'de halay çeken dinazor ve süper kahramanlar

107
Afrika Uluslar Kupası'nda Slimani rüzgarı

Afrika Uluslar Kupası'nda Slimani rüzgarı

16
İstanbul'da turistleri dolandıran 25 taksici yakalandı

İstanbul'da turistleri dolandıran 25 taksici yakalandı

231
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir