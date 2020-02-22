taraftar değil haberciyiz
First Italian dies of coronavirus, 17 new cases confirmed

Italy stopped all public events, commercial and school activities and ordered public spaces closed Friday due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in 10 northern towns.

REUTERS | 22.02.2020 - 10:00..
An elderly man in the northern city of Padua has died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first Italian victim of the disease, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday.

Health authorities announced earlier in the day 15 cases of the virus in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy and two in neighbouring Veneto where Padua is located — the first known cases of local transmission in the country.

"WE WERE READY TO THIS OUTBREAK"

None of those infected were believed to have travelled to China, the epicentre of the new illness, and local authorities in Italy scrambled to contain the outbreak.

Local media said the dead man was a 78-year-old from the small town of Vo’ Euganeo who was hospitalised two weeks ago. “Strict measures to create a health cordon around Vo’ Euganeo (have been put in place),” regional governor Luca Zaia wrote on Facebook.

In neighbouring Lombardy, the government banned all public events and closed schools in several small towns southeast of Italy’s financial capital Milan.

“We had prepared a plan in recent days, because it was clear what has happened could somehow happen,” Health Minister Speranza told reporters as doctors tested hundreds of people who might have come into contact with the coronavirus sufferers.

Speaking on the margins of a European Union meeting in Brussels before the Italian fatality was announced, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would meet the chiefs of Italy’s civil protection agency, and that the situation was under control. “We were ready for this (outbreak) ... the people have no need to be worried, we will adopt increasingly severe and precautionary measures,” he said.

Prior to Friday, Italy had reported just three cases of the virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,347
According to the latest reports, 109 people have died in the past 24 hours.
Israel confirms first coronavirus infection case
According to the officials, the first case was detected in a cruise passenger returning to Israel from Japan.
Coronavirus death toll reaches to 5 in Iran
Iranian officials said on Friday that 13 more people have been infected with the new virus that originated in central China.
Turkish Defense Minister urges Assad regime to comply with cease-fire
Hulusi Akar stressed that Turkey’s stance on the Idlib issue "has not changed" and it has been fulfilling its responsibilities on the matter.
