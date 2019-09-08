taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7122
Euro
6.3056
Altın
1506.71
Borsa
98987.48
Gram Altın
276.749

First joint Turkish-US ground patrols begin in Syria

Turkish Armed Forces and US military conduct ground patrols.

AA | 08.09.2019 - 11:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and US Armed Forces initiated the joint patrols as part of first phase of Syrian safe zone plan.

OPERATION HELD OVER TURKEY'S SECURITY CONCERNS

Turkish-flagged six armored vehicles joined the US military convoy 30 kilometers away from Akçakale district of southeastern Şanlıurfa province. The joint forces will proceed to south from Syria’s Tal Abyad and the patrol is expected to continue till noon hours.

First joint Turkish-US ground patrols begin in Syria

On Aug. 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

First joint Turkish-US ground patrols begin in Syria

A six-member US team arrived in Turkey’s southeast on Aug. 12 in preparations for the center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the US has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan, Milli Takım'ı soyunma odasında kutladı

Erdoğan, Milli Takım'ı soyunma odasında kutladı

74
Arnavutluk milli marşı yerine Andorra marşı çalındı

Arnavutluk milli marşı yerine Andorra marşı çalındı

86
Ozan Tufan: Artık farklı bir Ozan var

Ozan Tufan: Artık farklı bir Ozan var

52
Süleyman Soylu'ndan İstanbul'a kayyum açıklaması

Süleyman Soylu'ndan İstanbul'a kayyum açıklaması

285
A Milli Takımımızın grubunda son durum

A Milli Takımımızın grubunda son durum

38
Şenol Güneş: 0-0 bitseydi tarihi ayıp olurdu

Şenol Güneş: 0-0 bitseydi tarihi ayıp olurdu

54
Boris Johnson'ın kabinesinde yaprak dökümü

Boris Johnson'ın kabinesinde yaprak dökümü

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir