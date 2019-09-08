First joint Turkish-US ground patrols begin in Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and US Armed Forces initiated the joint patrols as part of first phase of Syrian safe zone plan.

OPERATION HELD OVER TURKEY'S SECURITY CONCERNS

Turkish-flagged six armored vehicles joined the US military convoy 30 kilometers away from Akçakale district of southeastern Şanlıurfa province. The joint forces will proceed to south from Syria’s Tal Abyad and the patrol is expected to continue till noon hours.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

A six-member US team arrived in Turkey’s southeast on Aug. 12 in preparations for the center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the US has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.