Five die from cholera in Sudan

Sudan's Health Ministry stated that five deaths from cholera have been confirmed in Blue Nile state since August 28.

REUTERS | 14.09.2019 - 17:00..
There have been five confirmed deaths from cholera in Sudan’s Blue Nile state since Aug. 28, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reported 67 cases of cholera since that date, with 18 of them still receiving treatment in isolation rooms, it added in the statement late Friday.

WHO WORKING CLOSELY WITH SUDANESE AUTHORITIES

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was working closely with Sudanese health authorities and other partners to respond to cases of cholera in Blue Nile State in south-eastern Sudan.

Teams from the health ministry and the WHO have traveled to the state to support sanitation and water safety measures, disposal of waste and food safety, the ministry said in a previous statement.

It also asked the WHO to import cholera vaccinations.

