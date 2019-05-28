taraftar değil haberciyiz
Flashfloods killed at least 2 children in Yemen

In recent days, several provinces in Yemen have been hit by unusually heavy rainfall.

AA | 28.05.2019 - 12:58..
At least two children were killed by flashfloods on Monday in Yemen’s eastern Maarib province, according to witnesses.

TWO DEAD

The flashfloods were reportedly caused by unusually heavy rainfall in a number of Maarib’s southern districts. The flooding has halted traffic on the main highway linking Maarib to the nearby Al-Bayda province, witnesses said.

One vehicle carrying three children and their parents was reportedly washed away by the flooding, leaving two of the children dead and the third unaccounted for.

