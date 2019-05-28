Flashfloods killed at least 2 children in Yemen

At least two children were killed by flashfloods on Monday in Yemen’s eastern Maarib province, according to witnesses.

TWO DEAD

The flashfloods were reportedly caused by unusually heavy rainfall in a number of Maarib’s southern districts. The flooding has halted traffic on the main highway linking Maarib to the nearby Al-Bayda province, witnesses said.

One vehicle carrying three children and their parents was reportedly washed away by the flooding, leaving two of the children dead and the third unaccounted for.