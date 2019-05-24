taraftar değil haberciyiz
Floods killed at least 12 in Pakistan

After a spell of the drought-like situation for months, Afghanistan received bucking rain in the past couple of weeks resulting in flash floods.

AA | 24.05.2019 - 13:32..
Flash floods triggered by torrential rains killed at least 12 people in Afghanistan, an official said on Friday.

12 DEAD

According to the country’s Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the lives were lost in the central and western parts of the country with Herat, Ghor, Daikundi, Paktika and Ghazni provinces suffering the most.

Aslam Sayas, deputy head of the NDMA, told Anadolu Agency hundreds of homes have been destroyed, agriculture lands damaged and livestock killed.

Floods killed at least 12 in Pakistan

Besides inflicting heavy losses to private property, the floods have also posed serious threats to the 12th century UNSECO-protected Minaret of Jam in central Ghor province, he said.

