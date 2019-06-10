taraftar değil haberciyiz
Flow of migration across Venezuela

More than 40.000 Venezuelans have crossed to Colombia after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reopened a border that had been shut down for the past four months.

REUTERS | 10.06.2019 - 09:33..
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had announced a partial opening of the country’s border with Colombia, which his government closed in February as opposition leaders prepared an ultimately failed effort to bring aid into the country.

FOOD AND MEDICINE CRISIS

Maduro said on Friday via Twitter that Colombia border crossings in the western state of Tachira would be open as of Saturday. “We are a people of peace who firmly defend our independence,” he wrote.

After Maduro’s statement, thousands of Venezuelans have lead to the border gates.  People have crossed into Colombia to buy food and medicine.

According to the United Nation’s data, at least 4 billion citizens have migrated from the country amid the humanitarian crisis.

