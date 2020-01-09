The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, en route to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed hours after Iran fired missiles at bases housing US forces in Iraq, leading some to speculate that the plane may have been hit.

Ukraine's foreign ministry confirmed that everyone aboard the Boeing 737 was killed after it came down shortly after it departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.

PLANE WAS ON FIRE BEFORE THE CRASH

The witnesses saw the plane "on fire" before the crash, and that pilots hadn't made any distress calls before trying to return to Imam Khomeini airport.

A video shot by a CCTV camera has emerged, showing the moment the plane crashed shortly after it took off from Tehran Airport.

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes WATCH

The footage shows what appears to be a series of bright flashes and then burning debris flying at a great speed as the airliner hits the ground.