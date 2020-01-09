taraftar değil haberciyiz
Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes

Ukrainian airliner had fallen to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday.

09.01.2020 - 15:24
Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, en route to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed hours after Iran fired missiles at bases housing US forces in Iraq, leading some to speculate that the plane may have been hit.

Ukraine's foreign ministry confirmed that everyone aboard the Boeing 737 was killed after it came down shortly after it departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.

PLANE WAS ON FIRE BEFORE THE CRASH

The witnesses saw the plane "on fire" before the crash, and that pilots hadn't made any distress calls before trying to return to Imam Khomeini airport.

A video shot by a CCTV camera has emerged, showing the moment the plane crashed shortly after it took off from Tehran Airport.

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes WATCH

The footage shows what appears to be a series of bright flashes and then burning debris flying at a great speed as the airliner hits the ground.

Justin Trudeau mourns victims of Ukrainian plane crash
Canadian Prime Minister stated that the crash would be thoroughly investigated.
Italian PM meets Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar
Haftar's forces launched a military campaign in April last year to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.
Trump discusses M. East tension with NATO chief
In a Wednesday morning address after Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, Trump said he would soon ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process.
Official: US receives advance warning of Iranian missiles
The advance warning provided the US, coalition troops 'adequate time to appropriate force protection measures,' says the official.
