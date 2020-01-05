Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was killed when a US drone struck his convoy outside Baghdad's airport on Friday.

The overnight attack, authorized by US President Trump, was a major escalation in a shadow war in the Middle East between Iran and US. Iran promised vengeance after a US air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani.

An Iraqi television channel has shared CCTV footage purporting to show the moment a US drone strike killed Qassem Suleimani.

Footage shows moment US drones killed Soleimani WATCH