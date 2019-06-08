taraftar değil haberciyiz
Football star Mesut Özil tied the knot with Amine Gülşe

Many statesmen and prominent figures attended the wedding in Istanbul.

AA | 08.06.2019 - 09:26..
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan served as marriage witnesses at the Turkish–German striker Mesut Özil’s wedding.

Football star Mesut Özil tied the knot with Amine Gülşe

Özil and his model wife Gülşe, who was crowned Miss Turkey in 2014, also made a hefty donation to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) to be spent on war victims and refugees.

Football star Mesut Özil tied the knot with Amine Gülşe

THEY PROVIDED DINNER TO 15.000 REFUGEES

The aid organization used the donation to provide dinner to some 15,000 Syrian refugees and Bayirbucak Turkmen from northern Syria. Turkish Red Crescent's Syria field manager Fatih Kokcan thanked the newly weds for their generosity and mercy.

Football star Mesut Özil tied the knot with Amine Gülşe

Özil who plays for Arsenal quit the German national team in July 2018, citing racial discrimination. He said the German Football Association head Reinhard Grindel failed to support him when he received hate mails, threatening phone calls, and racist comments on social media.

Football star Mesut Özil tied the knot with Amine Gülşe

Grindel later admitted that he had not been supportive enough.

Without Özil, Germany started their UEFA Nations League journey with three consecutive bad results. They drew with France 0-0 at home, defeated by Netherlands 3-0 and lost to France 2-1 in an away match. Germany also lost six of their last ten matches and relegated to League B in the UEFA Nations League.

