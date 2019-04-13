taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.76735
Euro
6.52865
Altın
1290.485
Borsa
95976.82
Gram Altın
239.354

Forces loyal to Haftar attack military camp in Tripoli

According to the local sources, the attack targeted a military camp of a militia aligned with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Ain Zara area.

AA | 13.04.2019 - 14:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Forces loyal to East Libya-based Khalifa Haftar carried out an airstrike in southern Tripoli on Saturday, according to local media.

No information was available about casualties.

WARPLANES SEEN FLYING OVER THE CAPITAL

Local residents said several warplanes were seen flying over the capital since the early morning. Last week, Haftar launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli, where the GNA is headquartered.

Forces loyal to Haftar attack military camp in Tripoli

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after four decades in power.

Forces loyal to Haftar attack military camp in Tripoli

Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is associated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN's support.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Soylu: Büyükçekmece iddiası ispatlanırsa istifa ederim

Soylu: Büyükçekmece iddiası ispatlanırsa istifa ederim

212
Beylikdüzü Belediyesi'nde devir teslim töreni

Beylikdüzü Belediyesi'nde devir teslim töreni

97
Fatih Erbakan'dan Saadet Partisi'ne salvolar

Fatih Erbakan'dan Saadet Partisi'ne salvolar

260
Sudan'da 2'nci darbe

Sudan'da 2'nci darbe

61
Azerbaycan, ham petrolü şifa kaynağı olarak kullanıyor

Azerbaycan, ham petrolü şifa kaynağı olarak kullanıyor

93
Nagehan Alçı'ya göre Ekrem İmamoğlu derbiye gitmemeli

Nagehan Alçı'ya göre Ekrem İmamoğlu derbiye gitmemeli

291
Guido Senia eski sevgilisini unutamadı

Guido Senia eski sevgilisini unutamadı

86
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir