Forest fire devastate over 500 hectares of land

According to the officials, forest fires have consumed some 500 hectares of land in Izmir, Turkey’s Aegean coast.

AA | 19.08.2019 - 13:56..
Forest fire devastate over 500 hectares of land

On Sunday, the fires broke out in four different regions -- including two in the southwestern Mugla province and others in Izmir province, according to Agriculture and Forest Ministry.

FIREFIGHTERS ARE STILL BATTLING

Speaking to reporters in Izmir, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that the fire in Karabaglar district of Izmir has so far destroyed some 500 hectares of forestland and firefighters are still battling to contain the fire.

Forest fire devastate over 500 hectares of land

The fire in Urla, Izmir was almost contained and the cooling work was underway, Pakdemirli said. He added that fires in Bodrum and Milas districts of Mugla were widely extinguished with the efforts of a 1,500-strong team.

Forest fire devastate over 500 hectares of land WATCH

A total of 24 helicopters, 280 water tankers and 35 bulldozers were battling the flames, he added.

Forest fire devastate over 500 hectares of land

Some villages in the region were evacuated and four houses were partly destroyed due to the flames, Pakdemirli said. The official stressed that Turkey is among the best countries in firefighting, but it still needs to raise public awareness on the issue.

Forest fire devastate over 500 hectares of land

"Fires generally break out due to negligence and carelessness," he said, and underlined the harm caused in the wildlife, vegetation and the loss of trees.

