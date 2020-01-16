taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Former army officer arrested over FETO links

Ex-army chief Metin İyidil had faced with life sentence, but later acquitted in a FETO case.

AA | 16.01.2020 - 10:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
The counter-terrorism police arrested an ex-soldier in Turkey on Thursday over his links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

HE WAS ARRESTED OVER LOCAL COURT'S DECISION

Former Lt. Gen. Metin Iyidil was arrested in the capital Ankara after a local court issued an arrest warrant over the prosecutors’ demand.

Earlier, Iyidil, former commander of the Land Forces Training and Doctrine Command (EDOK), had been slapped with aggravated life sentence over the charge of trying to overthrow Turkey’s constitutional order through violence as part of the coup attempt perpetrated by FETO.

Former army officer arrested over FETO links

However, he was later acquitted and set free after a local court revoked the previous court order upon Iyidil’s appeal.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish court removes Wikipedia ban after 3 years
Wikipedia's volunteer editors have changed or removed several articles including information about Turkey after it was blocked in the country.
Turkish tourists most spending profile in Greek region
Bulgarian, Romanian and German tourists took the second, third and fourth place respectively on the number of foreign tourists visiting the region.
Turkish President vows to stop ceasefire violation in Idlib
President Erdoğan stressed that 400,000 Syrians must be returned to their homes as part of the cease-fire.
176 FETO terror suspects arrested
The arrest warrants were issued after suspects were found to have communicated with members of the terror group by payphone.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
