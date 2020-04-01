taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6412
Euro
7.2792
Altın
1596.55
Borsa
88847.79
Gram Altın
341.192
Bitcoin
41923.17

Former Marseille chief dies after contracting coronavirus

Pape Diouf had been hospitalized in his native Senegal and was placed under respiratory assistance on Saturday after his illness became serious.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Former Marseille chief dies after contracting coronavirus

The French football club Olympique de Marseille announced that their former president Pape Diouf of Senegal passed away due to novel coronavirus.

"HE WILL REMAIN IN THE HEARTS OF MARSEILLAIS FOREVER"

Marseille shared emotional posts on Twitter on the death of their ex-chief who led the club between 2005 and 2009.

''It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf,'' posted the club late Tuesday.

Former Marseille chief dies after contracting coronavirus

''Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history,'' they added.

The 68-year-old Diouf also became Senegal's first coronavirus fatality.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China reports fewer new coronavirus cases
Local media reported that 7 coronavirus patients lost their lives on Tuesday.
Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus
Speaking at the White House, US President Trump warned of very painful two weeks over coronavirus outbreak.
US coronavirus death toll passes China's
The US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections, followed by Italy, Spain and China after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
Doctor who met Putin last week tests positive for virus
During his visit to the hospital, Putin did not have his protective gear on during a meeting with Protsenko, with whom he was photographed shaking hands.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
443
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
521
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
53
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
66
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
44
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
713
Uşak'ta caddeyi dolduran kalabalık, valiyi kızdırdı
Uşak'ta caddeyi dolduran kalabalık, valiyi kızdırdı
149
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir