taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7922
Euro
6.4721
Altın
1490.58
Borsa
98415.34
Gram Altın
277.611
Bitcoin
46449.17

Former minister admits PKK committed crimes in Germany

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has sharply criticized PKK terror organization for financing crimes in Turkey with funds made from illegal activities in Europe.

AA & Ensonhaber | 20.10.2019 - 09:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Former minister admits PKK committed crimes in Germany

PKK terror organization is responsible for money laundering, drugs and weapons dealing with Turkish war funding, German politician Sigmar Gabriel admits.

The former foreign minister said that Germany considers the PKK a terrorist organization not because of its crimes in Turkey, but because of its illegal activities in Germany.

"I WANT TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN THE KURDS AND PKK"

"We know the PKK is engaged in illegal activities, including money-laundering through blackmail and selling drugs and weapons to finance its war in Turkey," Gabriel said.

Former minister admits PKK committed crimes in Germany WATCH

"The group is banned in the country because they violate the rule of law. I want to say this again; in this country we do not speak of those Kurds. We are talking about an organization that is banned here," he added.

"ERDOĞAN HAD WARNED US"

"When the civil war in Syria broke out, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has asserted the necessity of establishing a no-fly zone and warned that Bashar Assad would bomb his own people. Germany dismissed this and soon after, Assad bombed his people, and we were involved in it with a few million refugees," he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tel Abyad'da YPG/PKK ateş etti: 1 asker şehit

Tel Abyad'da YPG/PKK ateş etti: 1 asker şehit

200
MKE Ankaragücü-Beşiktaş maçı sonrası kavga: 4 yaralı

MKE Ankaragücü-Beşiktaş maçı sonrası kavga: 4 yaralı

32
YPG'li teröristlerin çıkışı yakından takip ediliyor

YPG'li teröristlerin çıkışı yakından takip ediliyor

47
Yunanistan yaralı göçmenleri zorla geri gönderiyor

Yunanistan yaralı göçmenleri zorla geri gönderiyor

69
Beşiktaş'ta genç kız parkta tacize uğradı

Beşiktaş'ta genç kız parkta tacize uğradı

35
Çin'in Guizhou eyaletinde 36 yılda tamamlanan su yolu

Çin'in Guizhou eyaletinde 36 yılda tamamlanan su yolu

14
Alman piskoposlar Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na duayı kınadı

Alman piskoposlar Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na duayı kınadı

91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir