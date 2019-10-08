taraftar değil haberciyiz
Former UN ambassador slams Trump over Syria withdrawal

Nikki Haley blasts Trump over removing troops from Syria, declared her support to the YPG terror organization.

08.10.2019
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Nikki Haley, Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, sharply criticised of her former boss on Monday, saying Trump's decision to remove US troops from northern Syria means the US is leaving US- backed YPG terrorists to die.

TERRORISTS RESPONDED HALEY'S MESSAGE

"We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend," Haley wrote in a tweet.

Former UN ambassador slams Trump over Syria withdrawal

Responding to Haley, YPG said in its own tweet that "The world relies on strong #American leaders like (Haley)" and that it hopes "our US partners will reverse this decision & not abandon our combined effort in NE Syria. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend."

