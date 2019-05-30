Four Daesh terrorists arrested in Turkey

Four people were arrested in the southern Turkish province of Adana over their suspected links to Daesh terror group, security sources said on Thursday.

4 DAESH TERRORISTS ARRESTED

The arrests came after police squads raided suspected locations thought to be used by Daesh terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation, according to sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks. Turkish security forces are involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.