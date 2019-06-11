taraftar değil haberciyiz
Four more bodies found as vessel is raised in Danube

At least four more bodies have been recovered as salvage crews raised the wreck of a tourist boat that sank on the Danube River in Budapest last month.

REUTERS | 11.06.2019 - 12:37..
Salvage crews recovered four bodies on Tuesday as they slowly lifted the wreck of a boat two weeks after it capsized on the Danube River in Budapest with a group of South Korean tourists on board, officials said.

THE WRECKAGE HAS BEEN REMOVED

The Mermaid boat sank in seconds on May 29 after a large cruise liner hit it from behind under a bridge in the Hungarian capital during heavy rain.

Four more bodies found as vessel is raised in Danube

Twenty-six of the tourists and the two Hungarian crew died in the worst disaster on the river in half a century. The bodies of all but four of the victims have now been recovered.

Four more bodies found as vessel is raised in Danube

One of the bodies was spotted as the captain’s cabin came to the surface, said the spokesman for Hungary’s special forces, who are coordinating the recovery operation.

Four more bodies found as vessel is raised in Danube

“Now we will make further checks in the parts of the boat where there could be further victims,” Nandor Jasenszky said.

