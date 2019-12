Turkey has deported four more foreign terrorists to the United Kingdom, Turkey's Interior Ministry said Friday.

MORE THAN 1000 TERRORISTS WAITING TO BE EXTRADITED TO FOREIGN COUNTRIES

The ministry did not mention the terrorist organizations the four people were reportedly linked to.

Speaking to the reporters last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey has so far deported nearly 7.500 Daesh members and there are 1.149 Daesh terrorists in Turkish prisons.