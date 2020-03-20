taraftar değil haberciyiz
Fourth death from coronavirus confirmed in Turkey

Turkish Health Minister announced that 168 new cases were reported, bringing total to 359.

20.03.2020
Fourth death from coronavirus confirmed in Turkey

Turkey confirmed its fourth death from the novel coronavirus late Thursday while noting that the number of new cases had risen by 168.

"WE WILL SUCCEED"

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that an 85-year-old woman had succumbed to the virus. He added that 168 out of 1,981 tests conducted in the past 24 hours had come back positive, bringing the total number of patients to 359 from 191.

Fourth death from coronavirus confirmed in Turkey

"Our pain has increased, but we will succeed," he added.

The number of confirmed cases totals 242,092 while the death toll now exceeds 9,800 and over 84,900 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Turkish-made testing kits to be out soon, minister says
The health minister reiterated that preventive measures to avert the outbreak, such as staying at home and avoiding public gatherings, should be taken seriously.
