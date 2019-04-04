taraftar değil haberciyiz
Fox News contributor named as State Department spokesperson

Trump administration has chosen Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus as the new State Department spokesperson.

Haber Merkezi | 04.04.2019 - 13:32..
Fox News contributor named as State Department spokesperson

National security analyst and former Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus has officially been named the State Department’s new top spokesperson.

POMPEO MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named former Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus, a previous critic of President Donald Trump, as the new State Department spokesperson Wednesday.

Fox News contributor named as State Department spokesperson

"I am pleased to welcome Morgan Ortagus as our new State Department Spokesperson," Pompeo said in a statement. "Morgan brings outstanding credentials and a record of public service to the position. She has worked her entire career in financial services, consulting, and diplomacy. "

Fox News contributor named as State Department spokesperson

Ortagus replaces Heather Nauert, who left the State Department when President Trump nominated her to replace Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations.


