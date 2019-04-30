taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9606
Euro
6.6672
Altın
1283.04
Borsa
94535.1
Gram Altın
245.829

France and Germany holds Balkans summit

Turkey’s developing relations with Balkan countries has caused concerns among some EU countries.

AA | 30.04.2019 - 09:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Serbia and Kosovo to resume talks amid rising tensions between the two Balkan states.

Alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Macron told reporters that Western Balkans meeting, a joint Franco-German initiative, would discuss Serbia-Kosovo tensions, stability in the region and EU perspective of these countries.

TURKEY BOOSTS ITS EFFICIENCY ON BALKANS

“We would like to see the resumption of dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. We do not have the intention to dictate any solution to Belgrad and Pristina,” said Macron. “We want to look at all possible options and try to have a less emotional discussion.”

An EU-facilitated dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo has been suspended since November, after Belgrad protested Pristina’s decision to raise tariffs on all Serbian goods.

France and Germany holds Balkans summit

The German Chancellor reaffirmed support for the EU perspective on the Western Balkan states. “It is in our interest, it is in the interest of Europe, to see positive developments in this region,” she said.

Merkel and Macron are hosting leaders of Western Balkans countries in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss resumption of Serbia-Kosovo dialogue, security issues and economic cooperation in the region.

France and Germany holds Balkans summit

They invited leaders of EU members Croatia and Slovenia, and six other Balkan nations -- Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia and Montenegro, -- all of which aspire to join the EU, but face various political or economic hurdles.

French and German politicians have expressed skepticism over enhanced political and economic cooperation between Western Balkan states and regional actors such as Russia and Turkey in recent years.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Körfez medyasında 'Sevakin' yalanları

Körfez medyasında 'Sevakin' yalanları

54
Fransa ve Almanya Balkan Zirvesi yaptı

Fransa ve Almanya Balkan Zirvesi yaptı

49
Avengers: Endgame'in sonunu söyleyen seyirciyi dövdüler

Avengers: Endgame'in sonunu söyleyen seyirciyi dövdüler

23
Demet Akalın kızı için Sinem Kobal'ı eve çağırdı

Demet Akalın kızı için Sinem Kobal'ı eve çağırdı

31
Yunanistan Türkiye'nin Akdeniz faaliyetlerinden rahatsız

Yunanistan Türkiye'nin Akdeniz faaliyetlerinden rahatsız

31
Rusya'nın akıllı balinaları casus olarak eğitiliyor

Rusya'nın akıllı balinaları casus olarak eğitiliyor

14
Tuzla'da tersanedeki uçak gemisinde yangın çıktı

Tuzla'da tersanedeki uçak gemisinde yangın çıktı

64
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir