taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0615
Euro
6.7872
Altın
1285.04
Borsa
87103.5
Gram Altın
250.254

France arrests 5 over Lyon bomb attack

Paris prosecutor's office has arrested 5 people after a suspected parcel bomb exploded in Lyon last week, injuring 13 people.

AA | 28.05.2019 - 11:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French authorities have arrested five people after a suspected bomb exploded outside a bakery in Lyon city last week, local media reported Monday.

FIVE PEOPLE ARRESTED

The key suspect is a 24-year-old man of Algerian origin, the Paris prosecutor's office said. Four other members of his family are among those arrested. At least 13 people were injured, none critically, in the explosion.

France arrests 5 over Lyon bomb attack

French President Emmanuel Macron defined the explosion as an "attack" in a live broadcast, although the country's authorities are yet to confirm the cause of explosion.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım arasında çekişmeli süreç

İmamoğlu ile Yıldırım arasında çekişmeli süreç

455
CHP erken terhise karşı çıktı

CHP erken terhise karşı çıktı

196
Google'dan Huawei'ye bir hamle daha

Google'dan Huawei'ye bir hamle daha

84
Kuzey Irak'a kara ve hava harekatı başladı

Kuzey Irak'a kara ve hava harekatı başladı

161
Brezilya'da uçak kazası: Ünlü şarkıcı hayatını kaybetti

Brezilya'da uçak kazası: Ünlü şarkıcı hayatını kaybetti

17
ABD silah ambargosunu kaldırmayı planlıyor

ABD silah ambargosunu kaldırmayı planlıyor

93
Faruk Çelik, Ziraat Bankası'na yönetici oldu

Faruk Çelik, Ziraat Bankası'na yönetici oldu

315
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir