taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9497
Euro
6.5632
Altın
1582.92
Borsa
121115.3
Gram Altın
302.549
Bitcoin
51848.42

France bans controversial tear gas grenade

France withdraws from use an explosive tear gas grenade used by riot police and blamed for injuring numerous protesters, the interior minister said.

AA | 27.01.2020 - 16:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

French authorities announced that controversial GLI-F4 explosive tear gas grenades would no longer be used by police.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a broadcast interview on Sunday that the tear gas canisters would not be used during demonstrations and protests. Castaner noted that the withdrawal of the grenades would be immediate.

FRANCE HAD BEEN THE ONLY COUNTRY IN EU THAT USING GLI-F4

Over the past two years, France has been gripped by nationwide demonstrations during which the canisters have been used to quell violence.

France bans controversial tear gas grenade

"It happened, several months ago, that the police were forced to use them to disengage from a threat, and that demonstrators who took them voluntarily in hand seriously injure themselves," said Castaner, adding: "This is the reason why I think we have to remove the GLI-F4."

Demonstrators have suffered severe injuries, from losing eyes to having entire hands torn off, because of the explosive munition.

France bans controversial tear gas grenade

GLI-F4 contain 25 grams of TNT -- the explosive material commonly used in bombs -- and act both as tear gas and sound grenades when detonated. They had been the most powerful grenade still in use by French police and security forces, after the 2014 ban on the F1 offensive grenade.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Security forces, protesters clash in Lebanon's capital
Last week, protests erupted in Lebanon against the new government of premier Hassan Diab formed earlier this month.
Trump says Bolton was lying about Ukraine
Former security adviser John Bolton had said in his new book that Trump directly told him of plans to withhold military aid to Ukraine.
Civilians continue to flee attacks in Idlib
More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.
Billie Eilish sweeps top awards at Grammys
een sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honor.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Süleyman Soylu'dan beklenen İstanbul depremi açıklaması

Süleyman Soylu'dan beklenen İstanbul depremi açıklaması

396
İzmir'de koronavirüs şüphesi

İzmir'de koronavirüs şüphesi

285
Manukyan'ın torunu miras kavgasında savcıyı şikayet etti

Manukyan'ın torunu miras kavgasında savcıyı şikayet etti

81
Vuhan ölü bir şehre döndü

Vuhan ölü bir şehre döndü

195
Ambulansla drift atan sürücüye soruşturma

Ambulansla drift atan sürücüye soruşturma

296
Kobe Bryant'ın öldüğü kazanın fotoğrafları

Kobe Bryant'ın öldüğü kazanın fotoğrafları

29
Depremde evi yıkılanlara para yardımı yapılacak

Depremde evi yıkılanlara para yardımı yapılacak

412
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir