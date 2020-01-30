taraftar değil haberciyiz
France confirms fifth case of coronavirus

The virus has killed more than 130 people and sickened more than 6,000, the vast majority of them in China.

REUTERS | 30.01.2020 - 09:59..
France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.

TWO ARE UNDER SURVEILLANCE

Agnes Buzyn also said the first flight, which will later repatriate French nationals from the Chinese town of Wuhan - the epicenter of the virus - would depart France for China later on Wednesday, with a second flight to follow on Thursday or Friday.

France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday, and a fourth case on Tuesday. “We now have five cases, out of which two are under surveillance,” Buzyn said at a press conference.

