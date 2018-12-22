taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3189
Euro
6.0474
Altın
1255.96
Borsa
91860.75
Gram Altın
214.834

France: Death toll climbs to 10 in Yellow Vest protests

Driver killed in an accident at intersection blocked by protesters.

AA | 22.12.2018 - 17:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A driver was accidentally killed on Friday in the fifth week of the Yellow Vest protests in the southern French city of Perpignan, bringing the total number of people killed since the start of the protests to 10, local media reported.

The 36-year-old driver died after his car crashed into other cars at an intersection blocked by demonstrators.

France: Death toll climbs to 10 in Yellow Vest protests

Yellow Vest protests, which started as a reaction to fuel tax hikes and evolved into an uprising against French President Emmanuel Macron, continue despite the government’s call to halt it.

France: Death toll climbs to 10 in Yellow Vest protests

Since Nov. 17, thousands of protesters wearing bright yellow vests -- dubbed the Yellow Vests -- have gathered in major French cities, including the capital Paris, to protest Macron's controversial fuel tax hikes and the deteriorating economic situation.

The protestors, who generally live in rural areas due to high rents in the cities, have called on Macron to ease their economic difficulties.

France: Death toll climbs to 10 in Yellow Vest protests

Under pressure from the protests, Macron announced a raise in the minimum wage and also scuttled controversial fuel tax hikes.

Over 4,000 people were detained and more than a thousand others wounded in the protests.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TSK’dan son yılların en büyük sevkiyatı

TSK’dan son yılların en büyük sevkiyatı

47
Yanlış teslimat yapılan gizlenmiş kokaini polis buldu

Yanlış teslimat yapılan gizlenmiş kokaini polis buldu

0
Fren yerine gaza basınca aracıyla denize uçtu

Fren yerine gaza basınca aracıyla denize uçtu

0
Elektrik trafosunda çıkan yangından 3 kişi etkilendi

Elektrik trafosunda çıkan yangından 3 kişi etkilendi

0
Beyaz Saray'ın sitesinde YPG için kampanya

Beyaz Saray'ın sitesinde YPG için kampanya

0
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir