France faces 499 deaths in the last 24 hours

The new coronavirus killed an additional 499 people in France on Tuesday as it continues to take a devastating toll on the country, said the health authorities.

MACRON HAS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL 4 BILLION EUROS

The French National Assembly observed a moment of silence midday for all those who perished in the pandemic.

In the morning hours, President Emmanuel Macron visited a factory producing medical masks to both show support and announce an additional €4 billion ($4.4 billion) to fund the production of masks, respirators, and supplies.

The production of masks will reach 15 million per week by end of April, Macron promised.