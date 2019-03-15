taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47265
Euro
6.19505
Altın
1301.875
Borsa
102902.49
Gram Altın
229.219

France freezes assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Azhar

France has decided to freeze the assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder and leader Masood Azhar, the French government said on Friday.

REUTERS | 15.03.2019 - 12:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people suspected of being involved in terrorism.

THAT KILLED AT LEAST 40 INDIAN POLICE

Pakistan is under pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for a Feb. 14 attack in Kashmir that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

306
Camiye saldıran teröristin Türk düşmanlığı

Camiye saldıran teröristin Türk düşmanlığı

131
Yeni Zelanda saldırganının Türklere tehdit cümleleri

Yeni Zelanda saldırganının Türklere tehdit cümleleri

233
Yeni Zelanda polisi saldırganların yakalanma anını paylaştı

Yeni Zelanda polisi saldırganların yakalanma anını paylaştı

61
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun Trakya ile imtihanı

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun Trakya ile imtihanı

182
ABD'li bakanlıklar harcamalarını artırdı

ABD'li bakanlıklar harcamalarını artırdı

58
Yeni Zelanda olayı sonrası Ekşi Sözlük'te nefret sözleri

Yeni Zelanda olayı sonrası Ekşi Sözlük'te nefret sözleri

226
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir