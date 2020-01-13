taraftar değil haberciyiz
France, Germany, UK urge Iran to remain committed to nuclear deal

The countries expressed deep concern about measures Tehran has taken since July 2019.

AA | 13.01.2020 - 08:45..
The leaders of France, Germany and the U.K. on Sunday jointly called on Iran to return to full compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and to refrain from further violence.

"WE CALL ON IRAN TO REFRAIN FROM FURTHER VIOLENT ACTION"

In a statement issued by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, they also said they “remain committed” to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “We urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the agreement and to return to full compliance,” they said.

The statement came after reports that Iran is restarting uranium enrichment activities.

“We call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation, and we remain ready to engage with Iran on this agenda in order to preserve the stability of the region,” they added.

The three countries also said recent events have highlighted "Iran’s destabilizing role" in the region. They noted that their commitment to the security of their allies and partners in the region was "unwavering." "We reiterate our readiness to continue our engagement for de-escalation and stability in the region," they added.

