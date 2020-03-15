France is on stage 3 alert in battle against coronavirus

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Director General of Health Jerome Salomon, announced new precautions to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Salomon said France would be moving to Stage 3 of emergency preparedness to battle the coronavirus. "We must now do everything to delay, to slow down, to clip this epidemic curve," he said.

"WE MUST CHANGE OUT BEHAVIOR"

Philippe said as of midnight Saturday, all "places receiving the public" that are "not essential to the life of the country" will be shuttered until further notice. Restaurants, and cafes -- staples of French culture -- will need to close, along with cinemas and nightclubs.

"It is urgent, it is now that we must change our behavior," he said.

Public transport will operate throughout France, but the Philippe asked that it be used in a limited capacity – for work and only if there is a need to be there in person.

Philippe feels the public must take curbing the disease more seriously in its day-to-day conduct, urging the nation to "avoid gathering as much as possible, limit friendly and family gatherings" and to leave home only to shop for essentials or to exercise.