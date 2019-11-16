taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7428
Euro
6.3503
Altın
1466.93
Borsa
105379.71
Gram Altın
270.869
Bitcoin
48622.57

France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

The movement had started on Nov.17, 2018 in protest of economic injustice in the country and France President Macron's policies.

AA | 16.11.2019 - 15:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

The Yellow Vest protests in France are marking their first anniversary on Sunday with participation far below the demonstrations' height.

The protests started on Nov. 17, 2018 in reaction to rising fuel costs and economic injustice, but later spiraled into deadly anti-government riots. The protesters decided to use yellow vests, part of the standard safety kit in French cars, to make their members more easily visible.

France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

AT LEAST SOME 8.400 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

The first days of the movement drew large crowds throughout France, with official estimates running around 300,000. The movement also sparked Yellow Vest-type protests in other countries, but they were mainly centered in France.

Earlier this month, around 600 Yellow Vests from all over France met in the southern city of Montpellier to discuss the movement’s future and plans for its first anniversary.

France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

30 PROTESTERS LOST AN EYE

Even if their momentum dwindled, the Yellow Vests left their mark on history and especially on French President Emmanuel Macron, who was sharply criticized by the protesters and was pressured to resign.

The protests left 23 people dead and more than 4,000 injured, including protesters and the police, according to the French government.

At least some 8,400 people have been arrested since the beginning of the Yellow Vest protests, and about 2,000 were remanded into custody.

France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

France marks 1st anniversary of Yellow Vests protest

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk'e benzetilen kişiler arasında çekişme var

Atatürk'e benzetilen kişiler arasında çekişme var

381
EYP döşeyen teröristler etkisiz hale getirildi

EYP döşeyen teröristler etkisiz hale getirildi

234
Cami enkazı altında kalan mühendis vefat etti

Cami enkazı altında kalan mühendis vefat etti

95
Putin Türkiye'ye geliyor

Putin Türkiye'ye geliyor

68
Bayburt'ta caminin geleceğini sandık belirledi

Bayburt'ta caminin geleceğini sandık belirledi

71
Avustralyalı model hamile olduğu doğumda anladı

Avustralyalı model hamile olduğu doğumda anladı

100
Başörtülü kızlara saldıran kadın gülerek adliyeye gitti

Başörtülü kızlara saldıran kadın gülerek adliyeye gitti

766
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir