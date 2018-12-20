France offers 300-euro bonus to protest-weary police

French government seeks to soothe police forces' working conditions. Within this idea, the French government on Tuesday offered 300-euro bonuses to the officers deployed to the protests that started last month.

Macron committed to the idea of protest duty pay earlier this month. The government's offer came a day after two police unions announced work slowdowns to protest staffing and other budget issues.

ECONOMIC CRISIS, 33 MILLION BONUS

According to government figures, the bonus will be paid to 111,000 police officers and military personal and will cost 33 million euros ($37.5 million.) The National Assembly is expected to debate it during discussions on the 2019 budget.

Instead of a bonus, police unions are asking for the payment of thousands of hours of unpaid overtime work that has accumulated over the years.