France reports 18,681 deaths from the virus

France on Friday confirms 761 more fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 18,681.

6,027 PEOPLE ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS

For the ninth day in a row, the most serious cases continued to decline, with hospitalizations dropping to 31,190 from 31,305 on Thursday, a drop of 115 people. There are 221 less people in intensive care in France as well, a drop from 6,248 to 6,027.

France's fatalities on Friday totaled 761, with 429 of those in hospitals and 332 in nursing homes. The total number of deaths in hospitals currently stands at 11,478, with 7,203 of them in nursing homes. Throughout France, the number of cases reaches 109,252, a rise of only 405 cases over Thursday.

Overall, 18,681 people died from the coronavirus since the beginning of March in France, while 34,420 have returned home after recovering from the disease.