France reports 21,340 deaths from coronavirus

Since the beginning of March when recording fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak in France began, 40,657 people have returned home after recovering fully from the disease.

In his daily press briefing on Wednesday, France's Director General of Health Jerome Salomon reported some good news as the statistics of the coronavirus continued to decline.

THERE ARE NEARLY 120,000 CONFIRMED CASES

There were 544 fatalities on Tuesday, with 350 of those in hospital and 194 in nursing homes. Since the start of the outbreak, the total deaths in hospital stands at 13,236 and 8,104 in nursing homes.

On Wednesday, 29,741 hospitalizations were reported, a drop of 243 from Tuesday. The number of those in intensive care fell to 5,218, a drop of 116 patients. The number of cases stood at 119,151.

France will remain in lockdown until May 11, to last almost two months since its start on March 17.

Salomon also stressed that social distancing and barrier gestures must be adhered to since they positively impact our existence.

