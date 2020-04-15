taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.8347
Euro
7.4891
Altın
1718.99
Borsa
98549.8
Gram Altın
377.863
Bitcoin
47123.7

France reports 15,729 deaths from coronavirus

The confinement will continue as President Macron announces a prolonged lockdown.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

France reports 15,729 deaths from coronavirus

As it enters week four of lockdown, France reported a total of 762 fatalities on Tuesday from the novel coronavirus.

The number of deaths in hospital is now reported at 10,129 and those in nursing homes are 5,600 as of Tuesday, for a total of 15,729 deaths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 103,573 cases of infection have been reported to date as well.

"THANKS FOR YOUR EFFORTS"

The numbers were reported by Jerome Salomon, France's director general of health, in a daily press briefing.

The total number of patients in intensive care is 6,730, a drop of 91 patients over Monday. There are 71,903 patients in the hospital still receiving treatment.

France reports 15,729 deaths from coronavirus

The number of those who have recovered fully from the coronavirus stands at 28,805.

President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation Monday evening to announce an extension of the lockdown the country has been in since March 17. The new deadline, originally set for Wednesday, April 15, is now May 11.

France reports 15,729 deaths from coronavirus

Despite moving in the right direction, the virus is far from being conquered and the confinement must remain. "The epidemic is starting to slow down, the results are there," the executive said.

Despite the disappointment of three and a half more weeks of isolation, Macron remains his country's biggest cheerleader. "Thanks to your efforts, every day we have made progress."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Dead bodies piled in closet in US hospital due to outbrea
Images showed that a US hospital in Detroit is so overwhelmed with dead coronavirus patients that it is stashing the bodies on top of each other in a closet.
Italy, UK cooperate on coronavirus vaccine
Scientists and researchers are racing globally against time to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 120,400 worldwide
UK's Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spent three nights in intensive care after being admitted to hospital last Sunday.
UN sends humanitarian aid to Syria’s Idlib
38 more truckloads of aid were sent to the area.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
93 bin mahkumun tahliye olacağı af yasası yürürlüğe girdi
93 bin mahkumun tahliye olacağı af yasası yürürlüğe girdi
203
Cezaevlerinde tahliyeler başladı
Cezaevlerinde tahliyeler başladı
230
Ankara'da EGO otobüsünde 'koronavirüs' alarmı
Ankara'da EGO otobüsünde 'koronavirüs' alarmı
36
Koronavirüsten korunmak için düzenli uyku da şart
Koronavirüsten korunmak için düzenli uyku da şart
79
Sağlık personeline saldırının cezası artıyor
Sağlık personeline saldırının cezası artıyor
131
Çernobil’de 10 gündür süren orman yangını söndürüldü
Çernobil’de 10 gündür süren orman yangını söndürüldü
10
Wilma Elles otelini satıyor
Wilma Elles otelini satıyor
8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir