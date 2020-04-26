taraftar değil haberciyiz
France reports drop in coronavirus fatalities

The country's lockdown will continue until May 11, whereupon schools will gradually open followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.

France saw a drop in fatalities from coronavirus on Saturday indicating the peak of the outbreak has been reached.

There were 378 new deaths from coronavirus, a trend that continued downward each day of this week.

LOCKDOWN TO EASE AFTER MAY 11 WITH OPENING OF SCHOOLS

The death toll from the virus now stands at 22,614, with 14,050 deaths in hospitals and 8,564 in nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the tally of cases stands at 124,114. On Saturday, hospitalizations also showed a decrease at 28,222, a drop of 436 from Friday.

The number of those in intensive care fell to 4,725, down by 145 patients.

Since the beginning of March, a total of 44,594 people have returned home after making a full recovery.

